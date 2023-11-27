Before Mirzapur 3, watch these crime thrillers based in small towns on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Ahead of the release of Mirzapur 3 check out movies and web series that are based in small towns.
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video explores the mafia gang reality of Uttar Pradesh.
Gangs of Waseypur on Netflix highlight the crimelords of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is a dark and intense crime series exploring the underbelly of society in a small town.
Jamtara on Netflix showcases a phishing scam from the remote village of Jharkhand.
Cuttputlli is based in Himachal’s small town Kasuali terrorised by a serial killer. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Zila Ghaziabad on JioCinema shows a gang war in the district of Ghaziabad.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is a murder mystery set in a small town, unraveling dark secrets and hidden truths.
Apharan on ALT Balaji is a thrilling series revolving around a kidnapping in a small town and its aftermath.
Asur on JioCinema is a gripping thriller that combines mythology and crime set in the modern world.
