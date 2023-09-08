Before Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar starrer best movies on Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar and more platforms 

Trust Akshay Kumar to bring some thrilling stories on screen with his 'mission' movies. Before Mission Raniganj, check these 6 titles on OTT now.

Sep 08, 2023

Mission Ranigang: The Great Bharat Rescue

Akshay Kumar is coming up with another mission which is a survival thriller. 

What is Mission Raniganj 

The movie is based on an IIT engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners at Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. 

Akshay Kumar trolled 

The film was trolled because of its link to the India-Bharat title replacement. 

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar made a movie on Mission Orbiter Mars with Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and others. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Airlift

Airlift is about a Kuwait-based businessman carrying out a mission of evacuation of Indians on the advent of the Gulf War. Watch it on Jio Cinema. 

Special 26

Special 26 is a heist thriller movie in which Akshay with Anupam Kher pose as CBI officials and raid politicians and businessmen's black money.  

Holiday

Akshay Kumar's mission to abort all the sleeper cells was goosebumps-inducing. Watch Holiday on JioCinema or Zee5.  

Baby

A spy-thriller movie in which an elite team from IB carry out a lethal mission to eradicate terrorism.  Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Kesari

Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers beat 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video. 

Bell Bottom

This one is based on the hijacking of an Indian flight by Khalistani terrorists in the 1908s, Watch this on Amazon Prime Video.  

Sky Force (upcoming)

Not much is known about Sky Force but the movie is said to be inspired by real life incidents. This one might come out in theatres. 

