Before Mission Raniganj, Top 10 Bollywood movies based on true events to watch on OTT

The best of Bollywood movies you should watch that are based on true stories.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Based on mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners trapped in Raniganj Coalfields in 1989, the film releases in theatres on Oct 6.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Netflix)

An immigrant Indian mother fights the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Amazon Prime Video)

Vicky Kaushal’s film revolves around the Indian army’s surgical strike in 2006 after the attack on Uri, a town in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special 26 (YouTube)

The Akshay Kumar-led film is based on true events where a team of tricksters dressed as CBI officials robbed top politicians and businessmen.

Omerta (Zee5)

A biographical drama about terrorist Omar Sheikh as he kidnaps and murders a Wall Street Journal reporter.

Kesari (Amazon Prime Video)

The Akshay Kumar-starrer is based on the true events of Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Super 30 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on the life of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna who runs a Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants.

Neerja (Disney+ Hotstar)

Sonam Kapoor stars as Neerja Bhanot who sacrificed her life while protecting the lives of 359 passengers on a hijacked flight.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man (Netflix)

Nawazzudin Siddiqui stars in this film based on the true story of a man who single-handedly carved a road out of a mountain.

Airlift (YouTube)

The true story of an Indian businessman who becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen.

Paan Singh Tomar (Netflix)

Irrfan Khan-starrer is the true story of a man by the same name who was a celebrated athlete but turned rebel after being neglected by the government.

