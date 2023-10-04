Before Mission Raniganj, Top 10 Bollywood movies based on true events to watch on OTT

The best of Bollywood movies you should watch that are based on true stories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Based on mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners trapped in Raniganj Coalfields in 1989, the film releases in theatres on Oct 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An immigrant Indian mother fights the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal’s film revolves around the Indian army’s surgical strike in 2006 after the attack on Uri, a town in Jammu and Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Akshay Kumar-led film is based on true events where a team of tricksters dressed as CBI officials robbed top politicians and businessmen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A biographical drama about terrorist Omar Sheikh as he kidnaps and murders a Wall Street Journal reporter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Akshay Kumar-starrer is based on the true events of Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the life of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna who runs a Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor stars as Neerja Bhanot who sacrificed her life while protecting the lives of 359 passengers on a hijacked flight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazzudin Siddiqui stars in this film based on the true story of a man who single-handedly carved a road out of a mountain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The true story of an Indian businessman who becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irrfan Khan-starrer is the true story of a man by the same name who was a celebrated athlete but turned rebel after being neglected by the government.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!