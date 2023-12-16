Before Mizapur 3, Top 10 gangster drama web series on OTT that will keep you entertained
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
We all are waiting for Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur season 3. But until then, here's a list of gangster dramas to binge watch.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video will transport you to the era when Mumbai was ruled by mafias.
The twisted tale of inspector Sartaj Singh and gang lord Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games will keep you hooked till the end. It is on Netflix.
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is a story of a police officer, an heir of cartel owner and lover surrounding an opium deal making for an nteresting watch.
Dharavi Bank on MX Player is another gangster drama filled with chills and thrills.
Aarya series on Disney+Hotstar is about a woman seeking revenge from gangsters who killed her husband, in turn, she becomes the in power.
Raangbaaz on Zee5 is about a simple boy's journey of turning into the most dreaded gangster. It has politics and everything else.
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is a crime thriller of a righteous cop chasing a dreaded gangster.
Raktanchal on MX Player is said to be inspired by two real-life mafias from Uttar Pradesh.
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is a refreshing watch as it has women running a drug business. From guns to drugs, these women are powerful.
Country Mafia on Zee5 is crime drama of two siblings giving up on their dreams to seek revenge from the murderer of their father. The murderer is a powerful liquor baron.
Scoop on Netflix is about the Jigna Vora case. However, it gives a glimpse of the powerful mafia gangs that prevailed back then.
