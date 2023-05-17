Ahead of Mrunal Thakur's Cannes 2023 debut; check out her most fashionable looks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Mrunal Thakur is all ready to make her Cannes 2023 debut.
Ahead of her Cannes red carpet 2023 look, check out her hottest clicks.
Mrunal Thakur dropped a stunning frame against the French Riveria backdrop in an all-black avatar.
Mrunal mentioned in her post that she is going to get ready for Cannes.
Mrunal looks hot in this black cut-out dress. It is interesting to note at Cannes she will represent brand Grey Goose.
Mrunal in a bold red lipstick and a black outfit looks bomb.
A backless black outfit is all you need to look stunning like Mrunal.
Mrunal totally believes in minimalistic fashion.
How about a thigh-high slit dress like Mrunakl wore?
The Gumraah actress cannot wait to show her fans her OOTD at Cannes 2023.
A black saree makes Mrunal look ravishing.
We cannot wait for Mrunal's Cannes debut red carpet look.
