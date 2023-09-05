Before Nayanthara in Jawan, THESE sizzling beauties debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan 

Jawan: Before Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more beauties debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was one amazing movie. They worked in Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity had a small role in Dil Se... She worked with SRK in a number of films thereafter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa romanced SRK in Baazigar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya was seen in Fan with SRK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Om Shanti Om. It's such an entertaining movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh and Deepika's magic worked again in Chennai Express and Happy New Year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Together, Shah Rukh and Deepika gave the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zalima with Shah Rukh and Mahira will be peak romance. Mahira debuted with Raees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gayatri and SRK made everyone fall in love with their stint in Swades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suchitra leaves SRK and marries Deepak Tijori in this movie. Such a heartbreak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One-sided love was painful but beautiful. Mahima looked gorgeous opposite Shah Rukh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!