Before OMG 2, Akshay Kumar's onscreen avatars that left everyone in awe

Ahead of the release of OMG 2 here take a look at the best avatars of Akshay Kumar.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar played Raju and this iconic pose has been etched in our minds.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

He played Dr Aditya Srivastava who was an expert in making people get rid of ghosts.

Jolly LLB 2

The actor played Jagdishwar Mishra, a lawyer with tikka.

2.0

Akshay played Pakshi Ranjan, one of the scariest characters.

Housefull 4

Akshay played Bala and looked funny.

Gold

He played Tapan Das who got India its first gold medal.

Laxmii Bomb

Khiladi nailed the role and how?

Kesari

He played Havaldar Ishar Singh, a patriotic figure.

Prithviraj

He played the role of Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan.

Bachchan Pandey

Akshay's character was exciting.

OMG 2

Akshay is set to play the role of Lord Shiva in the movie.

About OMG 2

The movie is set to release on August 11.

