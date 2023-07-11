Before OMG 2, Akshay Kumar's Top 10 films with highest box office opening
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Akshay Kumar is all set for the spiritual satirical comedy Oh My God 2.
The movie is most awaited and is expected to attract audiences to theaters.
Oh My God 2 will release on 11th August but before that let’s check Akshay Kumar's top 10 openers of all-time
Mission Mangal is the highest opener with Rs 29.16 crores on its opening day.
Sooryavanshi made a business of Rs 26.29 crores on release day.
Gold collected Rs 25.25 crores on the first day
Kesari opened with a collection of Rs 21.06 crores.
The Hindi version of 2.0 collected Rs 20.25 crores.
Singh Is Bliing earned Rs 20.67 crores on 1st day.
Housefull 4’s opening day collection was Rs 19.08 crores.
Good Newwz collected Rs 17.56 crores on opening day.
Ram Setu made a business of Rs 15.25 crores.
Housefull 3 business on release day was Rs 15.21 crores.
