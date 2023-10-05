Before OMG 2 on OTT, Top 10 Bollywood films where god appeared as character

Akshay Kumar's social drama film will be premiering on OTT this weekend.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

OMG 2 (Netflix)

Akshay Kumar plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in this social drama film that will premiere on October 8.

OMG (YouTube)

Before OMG 2, Akshay played Lord Krishna in OMG.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (Disney+ Hotstar)

Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film appears as Lord Hanuman.

Thank God (Amazon Prime Video)

A broker comes face-to-face with God and is forced to play a game to decide whether he is going to hell or heaven.

Hello (Amazon Prime Video)

Katrina Kaif played the role of a god in Salman Khan’s rom-com film.

Ram Setu (Amazon Prime Video)

When an architect is challenged to prove the existence of Ram Setu, he receives help from the almighty.

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (Amazon Prime Video)

Rishi Kapoor plays a modern God who sends an angel on earth to look after 4 orphaned children.

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi (YouTube)

A fantasy comedy film about a man who returns to earth for a week to complete his unfinished tasks.

God Tussi Great Ho (Amazon Prime Video)

Amitabh Bachchan plays god in this film where he grants a man divine powers to make the world a better place.

Jai Santoshi Maa (Zee5)

A devotee’s unhindered prayers to Goddess Santoshi resolves all her woes.

Bajrangbali (YouTube)

Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman in this mythological film.

