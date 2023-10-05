Before OMG 2 on OTT, Top 10 Bollywood films where god appeared as character

Akshay Kumar's social drama film will be premiering on OTT this weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Akshay Kumar plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in this social drama film that will premiere on October 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before OMG 2, Akshay played Lord Krishna in OMG.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film appears as Lord Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A broker comes face-to-face with God and is forced to play a game to decide whether he is going to hell or heaven.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif played the role of a god in Salman Khan’s rom-com film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When an architect is challenged to prove the existence of Ram Setu, he receives help from the almighty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor plays a modern God who sends an angel on earth to look after 4 orphaned children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fantasy comedy film about a man who returns to earth for a week to complete his unfinished tasks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan plays god in this film where he grants a man divine powers to make the world a better place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A devotee’s unhindered prayers to Goddess Santoshi resolves all her woes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman in this mythological film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!