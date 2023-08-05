Before OMG 2 take a look at box office day wise collection of Akshay Kumar's OMG

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG, let's check its box office collection day wise

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Oh My God 2

Oh My God 2 a sequel to 2012 movie OMG is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023.

Akshay Kumar headliner

In part 2 Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva while he played Lord Krishna in the first installment.

OMG box office collection

Before the release of OMG 2 let's take a look at OMG’s box office collection days wise.

Day 1

Oh My God released on 28th September 2012 opened with Rs 4.25 crores.

Day 2

On the second day it collected Rs 6.30 crore.

Day 3

On day 3 which was Sunday the movie made a business of Rs 8.30 crore.

Day 4

It also passed the Monday test earning Rs 5.55 crore.

Day 5

On day 5 the OMG collected Rs 4.70 crore at the box office.

Day 6

Day 6 slowed down the business earning Rs 4.72 crore.

Day 7

Day 7 saw a dip in box office collection as the movie earned only Rs 3.78 crore.

First week

OMG box office collection of 1st week was Rs 36.94 crore.

Gross collection

Its lifetime gross collection at Indian box office was Rs 113.14 crore.

Worldwide box office collection

OMG’s worldwide box office collection was Rs 123.97 crore.

OMG 2 vs OMG

Will Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will beat the box office collection of OMG?

