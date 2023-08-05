Before OMG 2 take a look at box office day wise collection of Akshay Kumar's OMG

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG, let's check its box office collection day wiseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Oh My God 2 a sequel to 2012 movie OMG is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In part 2 Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva while he played Lord Krishna in the first installment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the release of OMG 2 let's take a look at OMG’s box office collection days wise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oh My God released on 28th September 2012 opened with Rs 4.25 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the second day it collected Rs 6.30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 3 which was Sunday the movie made a business of Rs 8.30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It also passed the Monday test earning Rs 5.55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 5 the OMG collected Rs 4.70 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Day 6 slowed down the business earning Rs 4.72 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Day 7 saw a dip in box office collection as the movie earned only Rs 3.78 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG box office collection of 1st week was Rs 36.94 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Its lifetime gross collection at Indian box office was Rs 113.14 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG’s worldwide box office collection was Rs 123.97 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will beat the box office collection of OMG?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
