Before OMG 2, Top 10 best films, web series starring Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has impressed audience with his exceptional performances in both films and web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Pankaj Tripathi will play a staunch devotee in Oh My God 2 scheduled to release on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of the cunning and unpredictable crime lord, Kaleen Bhaiya has garnered widespread praise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's role as the stern yet endearing gangster Sattu Bhaiya added depth to the ensemble cast of this dark comedy film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Gunjan Saxena's supportive father in this biographical film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's brief yet memorable role as Guruji in the second season of this acclaimed series added an enigmatic dimension to the storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as a lawyer in this web series was highly lauded.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of the quirky father Narottam Mishra added a delightful touch to this romantic comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's comedic role as Rudra added a unique touch to this horror-comedy film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of Sultan Qureshi, a powerful and quirky gangster, was widely acclaimed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi received appreciation for his role a Dr. Shukla in second season of this web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's performance as the cynical yet compassionate assistant commandant Aatma Singh was highly appreciated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
