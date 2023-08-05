Before OMG 2, Top 10 best films, web series starring Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has impressed audience with his exceptional performances in both films and web series.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

OMG 2

Pankaj Tripathi will play a staunch devotee in Oh My God 2 scheduled to release on 11th August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of the cunning and unpredictable crime lord, Kaleen Bhaiya has garnered widespread praise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo

Pankaj Tripathi's role as the stern yet endearing gangster Sattu Bhaiya added depth to the ensemble cast of this dark comedy film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Gunjan Saxena's supportive father in this biographical film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games

Pankaj Tripathi's brief yet memorable role as Guruji in the second season of this acclaimed series added an enigmatic dimension to the storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as a lawyer in this web series was highly lauded.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of the quirky father Narottam Mishra added a delightful touch to this romantic comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree

Pankaj Tripathi's comedic role as Rudra added a unique touch to this horror-comedy film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of Sultan Qureshi, a powerful and quirky gangster, was widely acclaimed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakhon Mein Ek

Pankaj Tripathi received appreciation for his role a Dr. Shukla in second season of this web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Newton

Pankaj Tripathi's performance as the cynical yet compassionate assistant commandant Aatma Singh was highly appreciated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More