Before OMG 2, Top 10 films and web series in which Pankaj Tripathi shined the brightest

Before Pankaj Tripathi bowls you over once again with OMG 2, here's a list of his best work.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur

Sultan was one of the best characters of the series.

Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi was adorable in Mimi.

Gunjan Saxena

Pankaj Tripathi played the perfect father in Gunjan Saxena.

Luka Chuppi

Pankaj Tripathi added the needed comedy to Kartik Aaryan's film.

Criminal Justice

Pankaj Tripathi aced the role of a lawyer.

Ludo

Pankaj Tripathi as Rahul Satyandra was epic.

Sacred Games

He played the iconic Guruji in Sacred Games.

Stree

Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra was too good.

Masaan

Sathya Ji in Masaan won hearts.

Mirzapur

Nobody could have played Kaleen Bhaiya better than him.

