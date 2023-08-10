Before OMG 2, TOP 10 most-liked Akshay Kumar films of all times

Akshay Kumar's next film OMG 2 is about to be released in cinemas. But before that, let's check his 10 most-liked films.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Mission Mangal

It is based on a group of ISRO scientists who work for the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airlift 

Airlift is a movie about a businessman who helps stranded Indians and takes them back to their home country. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 

Akshay made a movie on a social cause which is the importance of having a toilet at home. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryavanshi 

Akshay Kumar is the best in action and Sooryavanshi is proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kesari

Trust Akshay to bring a patriotic film. He is amazing in Kesari. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26 

If you haven't watched Special 26, you are missing out on a gem. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Newwz

Akshay and others touched the topic of IVF with this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 

The OG movie is loved by fans a lot. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0

Akshay brought another socially relevant film which is about the ill effects of technology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby 

A thriller like no other, Akshay Kumar is just great in this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 

Will OMG 2 find a place amongst the aforementioned films list? Let's wait and watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: OMG 2 and more cinematic masterpieces inspired by the enigmatic Lord Shiva

 

 Find Out More