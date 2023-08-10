Before OMG 2, TOP 10 most-liked Akshay Kumar films of all times

Akshay Kumar's next film OMG 2 is about to be released in cinemas. But before that, let's check his 10 most-liked films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
It is based on a group of ISRO scientists who work for the Mars Orbiter Mission.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Airlift is a movie about a businessman who helps stranded Indians and takes them back to their home country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay made a movie on a social cause which is the importance of having a toilet at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is the best in action and Sooryavanshi is proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trust Akshay to bring a patriotic film. He is amazing in Kesari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you haven't watched Special 26, you are missing out on a gem.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay and others touched the topic of IVF with this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The OG movie is loved by fans a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay brought another socially relevant film which is about the ill effects of technology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thriller like no other, Akshay Kumar is just great in this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will OMG 2 find a place amongst the aforementioned films list? Let's wait and watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!