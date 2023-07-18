Before Oppenheimer, the best of Christopher Nolan films to watch on OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Jul 18, 2023

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is coming in theatres on July 21. Cillian Murphy plays the lead role

Interstellar

This 2014 film won Oscars for its finesse. You can watch it on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, HBO Max

Batman Begins

The 2005 film can be seen on Prime Video and Google Play. Christian Bale is the lead star.

The Prestige

Christopher Nolan's movie is about rival magicians. You can watch it on Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises

This Christopher Nolan movie is also there on Prime Video for fans

Quay

Fans can watch this short film on MUBI

Tenet

Christopher Nolan's movie is there on Prime Video, Amazon and OTTPlay

Memento

In India, it was remade as Ghajini. It is there on Netflix and Prime Video

Insomnia

This 2002 thriller is a riveting watch. You can watch it on Prime Video and HBO Max

Following

Following is there on MUBI, Amazon, Prime video, HBO Max

Inception

Inception is one of most complex yet watched Nolan films in India. You can see it on Netflix, Jio Cinema, Prime Video and YouTube.

Dunkirk

Released in 2017, Dunkirk is said to be one of the greatest war films. You can see it on Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Cinema

