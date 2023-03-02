Before Oscars 2023, check the Biggest ever Oscar snubs of all time

Ahead of Oscars 2023, here's looking at the biggest snubs ever at The Academy.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

The Shining

Many felt that Jack Nicholson was worth an Oscar for his performance in The Shining.

The Big Lebowski

The Big Lebowski also did not win an Oscar.

The Color Purple

Despite 11 nominations, 1985 movie The Colour Purple did not win a single award at the Oscars.

Uncut Gems

Many fans felt that Adam Sandler deserved recognition at The Oscars for Uncut Gems.

The Shawshank Redemption

1994 film The Shawshank Redemption received seven nominations at The Academy Award but it won none.

The Goodfellas

Many believe that Martin Scorsese deserved the Best Director Award at Academy for Goodfellas (1990).

Citizen Kane

According to Movieweb, the biggest snub in Oscar history was Citizen Kane.

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi who has been a part of many hit films like Fargo has never won an Oscar.

Do The Right Thing

Do The Right Thing was also snubbed at Oscar.

Val Kilmer

Ace actor Val Kilmer has never received an Oscar nomination. Not even for Tombstone.

