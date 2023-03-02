Before Oscars 2023, check the Biggest ever Oscar snubs of all time

Ahead of Oscars 2023, here's looking at the biggest snubs ever at The Academy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023
Many felt that Jack Nicholson was worth an Oscar for his performance in The Shining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Big Lebowski also did not win an Oscar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite 11 nominations, 1985 movie The Colour Purple did not win a single award at the Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many fans felt that Adam Sandler deserved recognition at The Oscars for Uncut Gems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1994 film The Shawshank Redemption received seven nominations at The Academy Award but it won none.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many believe that Martin Scorsese deserved the Best Director Award at Academy for Goodfellas (1990).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Movieweb, the biggest snub in Oscar history was Citizen Kane.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Steve Buscemi who has been a part of many hit films like Fargo has never won an Oscar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do The Right Thing was also snubbed at Oscar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ace actor Val Kilmer has never received an Oscar nomination. Not even for Tombstone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
