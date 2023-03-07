Before Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone's stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Before Deepika Padukone attends the Oscars as a presenter, here's looking back at her impressive fashion sense at the Paris Fashion Week.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023

Nicolas Ghesquiere’s show

The actress was in Paris to attend the designer show for the one and only Louis Vuitton.

All black look

Deepika looked sexy in this black dress as she posed in front of the camera.

Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador

Deepika was previously the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton.

Black beauty

Deepika looks too sexy in an all-black attire. What do you think?

Mini dress

Deepika completed her full look with stockings and black boots.

Sexy tresses

Deepika looks sexy in these wavy tresses and for makeup, she wore kajal and eye shadow.

Flooring the internet

Deepika looks stunning from Paris Fashion Week.

Deepika attending Oscars

The actress will be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

Paris Fashion Week

Deepika looks smashing in an all-black jacket look which was just too hot.

Workfront

The actress will be sent to Los Angeles to attend the Oscars ceremony.

