Before Oscars 2023, here are Top 10 controversial Oscar moments

Here are the top most Oscar controversies which you need to know which have been very famous. Check out all the details of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 12, 2023

When Will Smith gave a slap to Chris Rock

Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards slapped presenter Rock after the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife and her shaved head?

Daniel Kaluuya reveals his parents' sex life on stage

When Daniel received an award for Judas and Black Messiah he said that his parents had sex and so he is here.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway's goof up with the envelope

The presenter Warren and Faye by mistake gave La La Land and its producers Best Picture award. After the team were in the middle of the speech, the presenters realised they did not have the correct envelope. The La La Land producer gave the award to Moonlight.

#OscarsSoWhite campaign

20 Oscar nominations had gone to white stars. BroadwayBlack.com managing editor, April Reign popularised the Oscars So White campaign. Later the Academy members team was diversified and Chris Rock later highlighted the issue.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s red carpet look with ashes

Cohen walked the red carpet with the ashes of late Kim Jong-il while promoting his movie The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards.

2006 Oscars saw homophobia

Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain was on gay romance. When it did not win an Oscar, critics noted that it was scraped as it showed gay cowboys.

Adrien Brody smooches Halle Berry

After American star Adrien won the Best Actor award he kissed presenter Halle on her lips.

When Björk laid her eggs on red carpet

Icelandic star Björk dropped her own eggs from the white swan dress she had worn on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie’s kissing brother

She lip-locked with her brother when she got the Best Supporting Actress award for Girl, Interrupted.

Shakespeare In Love chosen over Saving Private Ryan?

The Best Picture at Oscars 1999 was given to Shakespeare In Love over Saving Private Ryan which was considered to be a controversial snub.

