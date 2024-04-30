Before Panchayat 3 release, a look at the story so far in season one and two
Jitendra Kumar‘s Panchayat is coming back with another season.
Panchayat is a story about Abhishek Tripathi who gets a job as village secretary.
Abhishek becomes sachiv of Phulera village and deals with problems of villagers.
In Panchayat, viewers witness the true strong bond of friendship.
Abhishek gets stuck between crzay villagers and his tough lifestyle.
He plans to escape from the village, but falls in love with it.
Abhishek finds attracted to Rinky and does not want to leave the village now.
In the Panchayat season 3, will Abhishek Tripathi marry Rinky?
Or will Abhishek Tripathi leave the village?
