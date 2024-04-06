Before Panchayat 3 releases, a look at Jitendra Kumar's net worth, charges per films and much more
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 06, 2024
Panchayat season 3 series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video and fans cannot keep calm.
Jitendra Kumar hails from Rajasthan and his father is a civil engineer.
Jitendra pursued engineering and his alma mater is IIT Kharagpur.
Jitendra Kumar worked at a company reportedly for 8 months.
His net worth is reportedly around 7 crores.
Jitendra Kumar reportdly charged Rs 50,000 per episode for Panchayat season 2.
Jitendra Kumar has two Mercedes - Mercedes Benz GLS 350D and Mercedes-Benz E-Class along with Toyota Fortuner.
Jitendra Kumar has a plush home in Mumbai which reflects his simplicity.
Jitendra Kumar has been roped in by various brands as their brand ambassador
As per a ZeeNews report Jitendra Kumar did total 8 episodes of Panchayat 2 and his final remuneration was Rs 4 lakh.
