Before Panchayat 3 releases, a look at Jitendra Kumar's net worth, charges per films and much more

Panchayat season 3 series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video and fans cannot keep calm.

Jitendra Kumar hails from Rajasthan and his father is a civil engineer.

Jitendra pursued engineering and his alma mater is IIT Kharagpur.

Jitendra Kumar worked at a company reportedly for 8 months.

His net worth is reportedly around 7 crores.

Jitendra Kumar reportdly charged Rs 50,000 per episode for Panchayat season 2.

Jitendra Kumar has two Mercedes - Mercedes Benz GLS 350D and Mercedes-Benz E-Class along with Toyota Fortuner.

Jitendra Kumar has a plush home in Mumbai which reflects his simplicity.

Jitendra Kumar has been roped in by various brands as their brand ambassador

As per a ZeeNews report Jitendra Kumar did total 8 episodes of Panchayat 2 and his final remuneration was Rs 4 lakh.

