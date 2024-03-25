Before Panchayat 3, Top 10 web series that capture small town to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 25, 2024
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video showcases story of a gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a story about MBA aspirant working for the panchayat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix showcases the biggest scam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on Netflix is about IIT coaching classes in Kota, Rajasthan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz on Zee5 is about a town named Gorakhpur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aashram on MX Player is set in Kashipur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak is on SonyLiv. It is a sweet story about a middle class family and their strong bond.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak stars Raveena Tandon and the web series is set in Sironah town in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is set in Mandawa, a small village in Rajasthan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukaal on MX Player is a story of a cop from Muzaffarnagar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kangana Ranaut, Top 10 celebs who dared to join politics
Find Out More