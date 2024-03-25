Before Panchayat 3, Top 10 web series that capture small town to watch on OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video showcases story of a gangster.

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a story about MBA aspirant working for the panchayat.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix showcases the biggest scam.

Kota Factory on Netflix is about IIT coaching classes in Kota, Rajasthan.

Rangbaaz on Zee5 is about a town named Gorakhpur.

Aashram on MX Player is set in Kashipur.

Gullak is on SonyLiv. It is a sweet story about a middle class family and their strong bond.

Aranyak stars Raveena Tandon and the web series is set in Sironah town in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is set in Mandawa, a small village in Rajasthan.

Bhaukaal on MX Player is a story of a cop from Muzaffarnagar.

