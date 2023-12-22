Before Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon, Top 10 Bollywood actors who played political figures in films
Nikita Thakkar
Dec 22, 2023
The teaser of Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi as the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has left everyone impressed.
Main Atal Hoon is releasing on January 19. 2024. Before Pankaj Tripathi, here's a look at stars who played politicians onscreen.
Kangana Ranaut played former CM of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. Her transformation surprised all. The movie is on Netflix.
Thackeray based on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray has Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead role. The movie on Netflix proves he is among the most versatile actors.
Lara Dutta played Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom. She indeed did resemble the politician in the film that is on Amazon Prime Video.
Anupam Kher played the role of Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. Movie on Zee5 is based on the memoir penned by Sanjaya Baru.
Arjun Mathur played the role of Rahul Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister.
Vivek Oberoi played the role of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film PM Modi. The film on JioCinema narrates his journey from a tea-seller to leading the country.
In Raajneeti, Katrina Kaif's character was loosely said to be based on Sonia Gandhi. The movie is on Netflix.
Neil Nitin Mukesh's character in Indu Sarkar was reportedly based on Sanjay Gandhi. The movie based in time of Emergency is on Disney+Hotstar.
In 1994, Paresh Rawal played Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the movie called Sardar. It has 8.1 rating on IMDb.
Amitabh Bachchan's role in Sarkar was connected to Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.
