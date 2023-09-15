Before Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding, know all about their love story, first meeting, shaadi date

Mission Raniganj actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Parineeti Chopra has found love in politician Raghav Chadha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They got engaged on May 13, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have known each other for many years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that they became friends when they were studying in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before entering Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra studied at the Manchester Business School. Raghav Chadha studied at London School of economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems that they reconnected again in 2022 when Parineeti Chopra was shooting in Punjab for movie Chamkila.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As they reconnected, reportedly cupid struck and they became more than just good friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghav Chadha described his first meeting with Parineeti as 'magical'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a social media post, Parineeti Chopra wrote 'When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav are going to tie the knot on September 24. The wedding festivities will begin on September 23.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leela Palace and Taj Lake in Udaipur have been booked for wedding festivities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, a reception is held in Chandigarh on September 30.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
