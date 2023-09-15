Before Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding, know all about their love story, first meeting, shaadi date

Mission Raniganj actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

The perfect couple

Parineeti Chopra has found love in politician Raghav Chadha.

The engagement

They got engaged on May 13, 2023.

The fairly tale love story

Reports suggest that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have known each other for many years.

Friends first

It is reported that they became friends when they were studying in London.

Friends since college?

Before entering Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra studied at the Manchester Business School. Raghav Chadha studied at London School of economics.

When they reconnected

It seems that they reconnected again in 2022 when Parineeti Chopra was shooting in Punjab for movie Chamkila.

Friends turned lovers?

As they reconnected, reportedly cupid struck and they became more than just good friends.

The first meeting

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghav Chadha described his first meeting with Parineeti as 'magical'.

The breakfast date

In a social media post, Parineeti Chopra wrote 'When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one.'

The wedding date

Parineeti and Raghav are going to tie the knot on September 24. The wedding festivities will begin on September 23.

Wedding Venue

Leela Palace and Taj Lake in Udaipur have been booked for wedding festivities.

The grand reception

Reportedly, a reception is held in Chandigarh on September 30.

