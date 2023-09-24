Top 9 most expensive Bollywood weddings ever

Here's a look at Bollywood's grand and expensive weddingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will tie the knot today in Udaipur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding in Tuscany reportedly cost them a whopping Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding estimate cost was Rs 77 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s nawabi grand wedding reportedly cost them Rs 10 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly spent Rs 6 crore on their wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding cost is reportedly Rs 6 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra reportedly spent Rs 5 crore on their wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding cost was reportedly Rs 4.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding at Six Senses Fort cost them approximately Rs 4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding cost is estimated to be Rs 4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!