Top 9 most expensive Bollywood weddings ever

Here's a look at Bollywood's grand and expensive weddings

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Parineeti Raghav wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will tie the knot today in Udaipur.

Anushka-Virat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding in Tuscany reportedly cost them a whopping Rs 100 crore.

Deepika-Ranveer

Reportedly Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding estimate cost was Rs 77 crore.

Saif-Kareena

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s nawabi grand wedding reportedly cost them Rs 10 crore.

Sidharth-Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly spent Rs 6 crore on their wedding.

Aishwarya-Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding cost is reportedly Rs 6 crore.

Shilpa-Raj

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra reportedly spent Rs 5 crore on their wedding.

Priyanka-Nick

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding cost was reportedly Rs 4.7 crore.

Katrina-Vicky

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding at Six Senses Fort cost them approximately Rs 4 crore.

Sonam-Anand

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding cost is estimated to be Rs 4 crore.

