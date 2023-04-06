Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have rich husbands

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023

Shilpa married Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. He has many business ventures like Groupco Developers and TMT Global. They also have their own IPL team named Rajasthan Royals.

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja is a businessman and an entrepreneur.

She married Jay Mehta who is the owner of the Mehta group in 1995. The Mehta group is across Africa, the USA, Canada, and India.

Ayesha Takia got married to Farhan Azmi who is a hotelier and is also the son of a politician named Abu Azmi.

Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani who is a film distributor.

Eesha Deol married Bharat Takhtani who is a diamond merchant having a company R.G. Bangle Pvt. Ltd, into diamond business.

Vidya Balan married Siddharth Roy Kapur who is a film producer and managing director of Roy Kapur Films.

Asin married Rahul Sharma who is the co-founder of micromax.

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli who is the highest-paid Indian cricketer.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough who is the Senior Vice President of NLine Energy Inc, in Los Angeles.

