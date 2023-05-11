Before Parineeti Chopra, these Top 10 stars married outside Bollywood to lead a normal life
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr. Shriram Nene who is a cardiovascular surgeon.
John Abraham is married to Priya Runchal an investment banker whom reortedly he met via common friends.
Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani.
Bollywood star Imran Khan got married to long time girlfriend Avantika Malik who is not from the industry.
Fardeen Khan married daughter of Mumtaz, Natasha.
Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr before separating from her. She was a former Miss India pageant winner.
Sohail Khan had a filmy wedding with Seema who is a designer.
Sharman Joshi married Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana Chopra.
Kunal Kapoor married Shweta Bachchan Nanda's first cousin Natasha.
Emraan Hashmi married, Parveen, a pre-school teacher.
