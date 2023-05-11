Before Parineeti Chopra, these Top 10 stars married outside Bollywood to lead a normal life

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr. Shriram Nene who is a cardiovascular surgeon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham is married to Priya Runchal an investment banker whom reortedly he met via common friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood star Imran Khan got married to long time girlfriend Avantika Malik who is not from the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fardeen Khan married daughter of Mumtaz, Natasha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr before separating from her. She was a former Miss India pageant winner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sohail Khan had a filmy wedding with Seema who is a designer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharman Joshi married Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunal Kapoor married Shweta Bachchan Nanda's first cousin Natasha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi married, Parveen, a pre-school teacher.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra, Project K and more 

 

 Find Out More