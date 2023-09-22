Before Parineeti Chopra, Top 10 actresses who DITCHED the classic red lehenga for their weddings

A look at gorgeous Bollywood divas who chose to NOT wear red on wedding day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to tie the knot in Udaipur on September 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra is reportedly going to wear a Manisha Malhotra lehenga in pastel colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani donned a Manish Malhotra lehenga in pastel pink for her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt ditched lehenga and red. Instead wore a classic beige and golden saree for wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya Shetty was all about pastels during her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Kapoor went completely unconventional with her wedding outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Natasha Dalal's wedding lehenga was embellished with silver work and diamonds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande chose to be all regal in a golden lehenga on her wedding day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was actually Anushka Sharma who started the trend of ditching red lehenga for the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asin too ditched the traditional red and wore a golden lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia's wedding outfit was all about being pretty in pink.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Kakar too chose a pastel pink lehenga for her big day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
