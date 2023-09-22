Before Parineeti Chopra, Top 10 actresses who DITCHED the classic red lehenga for their weddings

A look at gorgeous Bollywood divas who chose to NOT wear red on wedding day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to tie the knot in Udaipur on September 24.

Parineeti's bridal wear

Parineeti Chopra is reportedly going to wear a Manisha Malhotra lehenga in pastel colour.

Kiara Advani in pink

Before Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani donned a Manish Malhotra lehenga in pastel pink for her wedding.

Alia Bhatt - The Sabyasachi Bride

Alia Bhatt ditched lehenga and red. Instead wore a classic beige and golden saree for wedding.

Athiya Shetty in Anamika Khanna

Athiya Shetty was all about pastels during her wedding.

Rhea Kapoor - The unconventional bride

Rhea Kapoor went completely unconventional with her wedding outfit.

Natasha Dalal - The dreamy look

Natasha Dalal's wedding lehenga was embellished with silver work and diamonds.

Ankita Lokhande - Regal

Ankita Lokhande chose to be all regal in a golden lehenga on her wedding day.

Anushka Sharma - The trendsetter

It was actually Anushka Sharma who started the trend of ditching red lehenga for the wedding.

Asin - Beauty personified

Asin too ditched the traditional red and wore a golden lehenga.

Neha Dhupia - Pretty in Pink

Neha Dhupia's wedding outfit was all about being pretty in pink.

Neha Kakar - The diva

Neha Kakar too chose a pastel pink lehenga for her big day.

