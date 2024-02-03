Before Poonam Pandey, THESE celebs were called out for cheap publicity stunts
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Just yesterday, everyone was mourning the demise of actress and internet sensation, Poonam Pandey. The actress was said to have died because of Cervical Cancer.
A post was shared on her official handle wherein her team confirmed her demise. It was said she passed away on Thursday night.
And today, Poonam posted a video saying she is alive and wanted to create awareness about Cervical Cancer. She is getting flak for her publicity stunt.
Kajol once removed all the posts from Instagram and shared that she was facing tough times in her personal life. It was for her web series, The Trial. The actress was called out.
Urfi Javed staged her arrest once. It was a publicity stunt for her fashionable and quirky outfits.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan once staged a separation for a brand promotion. It was a PR stunt. They were called out for the same.
Neha Kakar posted a picture of herself and Rohanpreet Singh with a baby bump. It turned out to be a promotional gimmick for her upcoming song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.
That's not it, Neha and Aditya let the audience believe they were getting married during Indian Idol days.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship rumours caused quite a scandal during Bigg Boss.
Raj Kundra asked for privacy and wrote that they were separated. It turned out to be a stunt as he was talking about separation from his masks.
Anushka Sharma slammed Puma India claiming they took her picture without asking her. It turned out to be a stunt as she joined the brand as an ambassador. Fans were not happy.
It is said that DVDs of a short film produced by Vivek Oberoi were being distributed outside Jalsa while Aishwarya was conducting a press conference inside.
As per reports, Urvashi Rautela and Ahaan Pandey staged a publicity gimmick. Urvashi had slammed the media with a caption allegedly copied from Gigi Hadid.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh posted some photos that led to their engagement rumours. They were believed to be in relationship. They were slammed for the stunt.
