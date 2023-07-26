Before Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, check these top 10 dystopian movies and series on OTT

Leila, Black Mirror, and more dystopian films and series to watch on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is set to release on 12th January 2024.

Leila - Netflix

This series is set in a near-future dystopian India where a woman searches for her missing daughter in a society ruled by a totalitarian government.

Edge of Tomorrow - Amazon Prime Video

This is a sci-fi dystopian film that revolves around alien invasion.

The Hunger Games - Netflix

In a post-apocalyptic world, children are forced to compete in a televised fight to the death for the entertainment of the ruling class.

Cargo - Netflix

In this sci-fi film, a demon hunter who works for a futuristic space agency is sent to Earth to help the recently dead transition to the afterlife.

Black Mirror - Netflix

This web series explores the dark side of technology in a dystopian near-future.

Ghoul - Netflix

In this horror series, a newly recruited military interrogator at a detention center discovers that one of the prisoners is not human.

The 100 - Netflix

After a nuclear apocalypse, a group of young people visits Earth to see if it is habitable.

Time To Hunt - Netflix

This is a South Korean dystopian action thriller where a group of friends drives a heist.

The Walking Dead - Netflix

The film revolves around a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies.

Watchmen - Amazon Prime Video

This film reflects on a dystopian past.

