Before Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Top 10 sci-fi Indian movies to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

But before Kalki 2898 AD add these sci-fi movies to your watchlist.

24 - Disney+ Hotstar

Suriya plays three roles in 24 which revolves around a scientist inventing a time travel watch.

9 - Amazon Prime Video

This film sees an apocalyptic war between humans, aliens, and machines.

Koi Mil Gaya - Zee 5

This film that follows the story of a mentally challenged young man who befriends an extraterrestrial being with magical powers.

Krrish - Amazon Prime Video

A superhero franchise that combines elements of science fiction and fantasy, focusing on a young man with superhuman abilities.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH - Amazon Prime Video

In Antariksham 9000 KMPH a retired scientist is brought on board to repair a satellite that has stopped communications, if failed it will lead to a worldwide blackout.

Maanaadu - Sony Liv

Maanaadu is about a man and a police officer gets trapped in a time loop on the day of chief minister’s public conference.

Ra.One - Amazon Prime Video

A sci-fi action film that explores the consequences of creating a sentient video game villain in the real world.

Love Story 2050 - Amazon Prime Video

A romantic sci-fi film that takes place in the future, involving time travel and a love story that spans decades.

Robot - Amazon Prime Video

A high-concept sci-fi film where Rajinikanth plays dual roles, one as a scientist and the other as a robot he creates.

Indru Netru Naalai - Disney+ hotstar.

Two man finds a time machine that lands them in trouble when they prevent a gangster’s death using it.

