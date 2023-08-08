Before Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Top 10 sci-fi Indian movies to watch on OTT

Before Kalki 2898 AD add these sci-fi movies to your watchlistSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
But before Kalki 2898 AD add these sci-fi movies to your watchlist.
Suriya plays three roles in 24 which revolves around a scientist inventing a time travel watch.
This film sees an apocalyptic war between humans, aliens, and machines.
This film that follows the story of a mentally challenged young man who befriends an extraterrestrial being with magical powers.
A superhero franchise that combines elements of science fiction and fantasy, focusing on a young man with superhuman abilities.
In Antariksham 9000 KMPH a retired scientist is brought on board to repair a satellite that has stopped communications, if failed it will lead to a worldwide blackout.
Maanaadu is about a man and a police officer gets trapped in a time loop on the day of chief minister's public conference.
A sci-fi action film that explores the consequences of creating a sentient video game villain in the real world.
A romantic sci-fi film that takes place in the future, involving time travel and a love story that spans decades.
A high-concept sci-fi film where Rajinikanth plays dual roles, one as a scientist and the other as a robot he creates.
Two man finds a time machine that lands them in trouble when they prevent a gangster's death using it.
