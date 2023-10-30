Before Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, watch these Top 10 dystopian movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix and more OTT

These dystopian films and series on Netflix and other OTT platforms will leave your mind boggled.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD will release on 12th January 2024 and is around a dystopian world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 100 - Netflix

A group of youngsters visit Earth to see if it is habitable after a nuclear apocalypse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leila - Netflix

This series with Huma Qureshi is set in a dystopian India where a mother searches for her missing daughter in a society ruled by a totalitarian government.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hunger Games - Netflix

In a shocking post-apocalyptic world, kids compete in a televised fight to death for the entertainment of the ruling class.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoul - Netflix

A newly recruited military interrogator at a detention center discovers that one of the prisoners is not human.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watchmen - Amazon Prime Video

This film reflects on a dystopian past and how it haunts the present and poses threat to the future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Walking Dead - Netflix

What will a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies look like?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Edge of Tomorrow - Amazon Prime Video

Sci-fi meets dystopian in this film around alien invasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Mirror - Netflix

This eye-opening web series explores the dark side of technology in a dystopian world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Time To Hunt - Netflix

The dystopian action thriller from South Korean has a group of friends involved in a heist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cargo - Netflix

A demon hunter working for a futuristic space agency is sent to Earth to help the dead transition to the afterlife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most romantic Hindi films to watch with your partner on OTT this Karwa Chauth 2023 

 

 Find Out More