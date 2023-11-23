Before Prabhas' Salaar, Top 10 most amazing South Indian action films to watch on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
KGF 1 and 2 are the biggest and most successful Kannada language action movies. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Videos.
Baahubali 1 and 2 starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati is a mix of many genres but the action is top-notch. Watch these on Disney Plus Hotstar.
RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, another one by SS Rajamouli on the list. Watch it on Netflix.
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is a must-have on the binge list. Watch it on Amazon Prime Videos.
Dasara starring Nani is an actioner laced with a love story. Check it out on Netflix.
Dhanush's Asuran is a father-son story. Catch up on it on Amazon Prime Videos.
Vada Chennai, another Dhanush starrer is on the list. It can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar or MX Player.
Watch this thriller movie starring Suriya on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Vikram's Anniyan is available on Sunnxt and Amazon Prime Video.
Thala Ajith or Ajith Kumar's Billa can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Salaar is one of the highly anticipated action thrillers by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel.
Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and more. It is releasing next month.
Salaar is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.
