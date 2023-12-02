Before Prabhas' Salaar, Top 11 highest grossing, highest rated Telugu movies to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
After the success of the first part, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the highest grossing Telugu movie ever. Earning 1742 crores, Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
With Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, RRR was destined for success. Rajmouli’s work made 1250 crores and can be streamed on Netflix.
At third place is the first part of Baahubali: The Beginning. With one of the greatest cliffhangers, the movie made 572 crores, available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Saaho and its action-packed scenes were a treat for all the action movie fans. It ended up making 419 crores and can be watched on Prime Video.
Puspa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the movie won the hearts of many fans. Making 360 crores, watch on Prime Video.
Adipurush despite receiving negative reviews all around, still did well on the big screen and ended up making 353 crores on the Box Office. Stream on Netflix.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the first movie on this list which is a family drama and a romance, starring Allu Arjun, but in a different role. The movie made 252 crores in Box Office Collections. Watch on Netflix.
The movie, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy follows the story of Narasimha Reddy who fights the British East India Company. This war movie grossed about 231 crores. Watch on Prime Video.
Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Telugu thriller, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie made 218 crores and can be streamed on Prime Video.
Released this year only, Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi. The movie made 210 crores and can be streamed on Netflix.
Rangasthalam 1985, portrays an authentic rural and village life. Starring Ram Charan, the movie grossed 206 crores. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
