Before Prabhas' Salaar, Top 11 South Indian action thrillers to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Prabhas Salaar is the most awaited action thriller film set to release on 22nd December 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF on Amazon Prime Video is a period action film showcasing the rise of a gangster in the Kolar Gold Fields, packed with intense action sequences.

Master on Prime Video is a cat-and-mouse game between a college professor and a gangster, featuring intense action sequences.

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is a gripping thriller that revolves around the conflict between a police officer and a notorious gangster.

Lucifer on Prime Video is an action-packed political thriller centered on power struggles and revenge.

Rangasthalam on Disney+ Hotstar is a period action drama set in a rural backdrop, showcasing the struggles of a village against political corruption.

Thani Oruvan on MX Player is a smartly crafted action thriller that pits a cop against a brilliant yet corrupt scientist.

Ghilli on Disney+ Hotstar is an action-packed film where a man helps a woman escape from the clutches of a gangster, leading to thrilling chase sequences.

Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar is an action-packed ride of a prisoner who is caught in a drug operation after release.

Jigarthanda on Disney+ Hotstar delves into the life of an aspiring filmmaker and a ruthless gangster, creating a gripping narrative.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru on Disney+ Hotstar is based on true events, it's a gritty action thriller revolving around a cop's pursuit of criminals.

Sarkar on Netflix is a political action thriller featuring a business tycoon's entry into politics and the challenges he faces.

Thanks For Reading!

