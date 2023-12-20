Before Prithviraj Sukumaran in Salaar, top 10 stars who played intimidating and impressive villains in South Indian action thrillers
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Vardharaja Mannaar in Salaar that has Prabhas in the lead. He is said to be the villain to hero Prabhas.
From his get up to his persona, Prithviraj Sukumaran has already impressed audience with his menacing look.
Before Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sanjay Dutt nailed it as a villain in KGF 2. His Viking-style antagonist avatar was too good. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Vijay Sethupathi was a total badass as a villain in Vikram Vedha. The movie is on MX Player.
Vijay Sethupathi was too good in Vikram too. He played a drug dealer in the film. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Vinayakan in Rajinikanth's Jailer was quite an impressive villain. The movie was is on Amazon Prime Video.
Rana Daggubati played a villain in Bheemla Nayak. His onscreen persona left everyone's jaws dropped. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.
Thani Oruvan saw Arvind Swamy playing a villain. Quite a suave one, we must say. The movie is on MX Player.
Kartikeya played the villain in Ajith Kumar's Valimai. His stellar performance received a thumbs up from all. The Tamil movie is on Zee5.
Jagapathi Babu in Rangasthalam was a mighty villain, a corrupt leader in power. The film that also starred Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on Disney+Hotstar.
Vivek Oberoi played villain in Mohanlal's Lucifer. He had a small but impactful role to play. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Sonu Sood was the baddie in Acharya starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. Though the film did not work, his performance received appreciation. It is on Zee5.
