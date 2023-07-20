Before Project K, Pathaan and more action-packed films to watch on OTT to get the adrenaline rush
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Kangana Ranaut pulls off some daredevil action stunts in Dhaakad.
Sidharth Malhotra as Army officer in Shershaah has many action sequences.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is available on Zee5.
Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hotstar is high on action.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa also has some marvelous and raw action scequences.
KGF 2 has too much violence and stunts.
Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan has some high-octane stunts
Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film War is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's action packed film Pathaan is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A Tiger Shroff film like Baaghi 2 is incomplete without action sequences.
