Before Project K, Top 10 South Indian sci-fi thriller movies
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Project K is an upcoming sci-fic movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
But before Project K add these sci-fi movies to you watchlist.
In Antariksham 9000 KMPH a retired scientist is brought on board to repair a satellite that has stopped communications, if failed it will lead to a worldwide blackout.
24 is about a scientist inventing a time travel watch. Suriya plays three roles in the movie.
Ethiran or Robot is about a scientist developing a humanoid robot but it's turn of events when the machine becomes evil.
Robot 2.0 is the sequel of Rajinikanth’s Ethiran.
In Tik Tik Tik ISRO is on a mission to stop an advancing asteroid from hitting the Earth and causing a catastrophe.
Lucia is about a man taking medicine to deal with his insomnia but it gives him lucid dreams
Eega is about a man reborn as a housefly who takes revenge on a businessman who killed him.
In 9 a scientist travels to Himalayas with his friends and while returning brings a woman along but things change.
Who revolves around strange events happening every year on Christman and a group of people trying to solve them.
Maanaadu is about a man and a police officer gets trapped in a time loop on the day of chief minister’s public conference.
