Before Project K, Top 10 South Indian sci-fi thriller movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Project K is an upcoming sci-fic movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

But before Project K add these sci-fi movies to you watchlist.

In Antariksham 9000 KMPH a retired scientist is brought on board to repair a satellite that has stopped communications, if failed it will lead to a worldwide blackout.

24 is about a scientist inventing a time travel watch. Suriya plays three roles in the movie.

Ethiran or Robot is about a scientist developing a humanoid robot but it's turn of events when the machine becomes evil.

Robot 2.0 is the sequel of Rajinikanth’s Ethiran.

In Tik Tik Tik ISRO is on a mission to stop an advancing asteroid from hitting the Earth and causing a catastrophe.

Lucia is about a man taking medicine to deal with his insomnia but it gives him lucid dreams

Eega is about a man reborn as a housefly who takes revenge on a businessman who killed him.

In 9 a scientist travels to Himalayas with his friends and while returning brings a woman along but things change.

Who revolves around strange events happening every year on Christman and a group of people trying to solve them.

Maanaadu is about a man and a police officer gets trapped in a time loop on the day of chief minister’s public conference.

