Before Pushpa 2, the biggest hits of Allu Arjun's career

Here are some of Allu Arjun's hit movies | Aug 30, 2023
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is an upcoming new movie a sequel to his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.
Allu Arjun has delivered several blockbuster and hit movies, let's take a look.
Allu Arjun's recent blockbuster where he portrays a fierce and intense character amidst a backdrop of sandalwood smuggling.
A family entertainer that revolves around a man's journey to find his true identity and his interactions with a wealthy family.
Allu Arjun plays a heroic figure fighting against corruption and injustice, delivering high-octane action.
A action film where Allu Arjun's portrayal of a carefree and humorous character resonates with the audience.
Allu Arjun portrays a witty and street-smart character caught up in unexpected situations, leading to thrilling escapades.
A breakthrough film where Allu Arjun portrays a lovable character named Arya, who falls for his best friend.
A sequel to Arya, this film showcases Allu Arjun in a complex role with emotional depth.
The film explores Allu Arjun's journey to protect a woman he loves, showcasing his dedication and determination.
A gripping action drama where Allu Arjun plays a journalist who goes to extreme lengths to bring justice to a remote village.
Allu Arjun's nickname becomes the title of this film where he plays a college student with a zest for life.
