Before Pushpa 2, the biggest hits of Allu Arjun's career

Here are some of Allu Arjun's hit movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is an upcoming new movie a sequel to his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun hit movies

Allu Arjun has delivered several blockbuster and hit movies, let’s take a look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun's recent blockbuster where he portrays a fierce and intense character amidst a backdrop of sandalwood smuggling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

A family entertainer that revolves around a man's journey to find his true identity and his interactions with a wealthy family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarrainodu

Allu Arjun plays a heroic figure fighting against corruption and injustice, delivering high-octane action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race Gurram

A action film where Allu Arjun's portrayal of a carefree and humorous character resonates with the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Julayi

Allu Arjun portrays a witty and street-smart character caught up in unexpected situations, leading to thrilling escapades.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arya

A breakthrough film where Allu Arjun portrays a lovable character named Arya, who falls for his best friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arya 2

A sequel to Arya, this film showcases Allu Arjun in a complex role with emotional depth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parugu

The film explores Allu Arjun's journey to protect a woman he loves, showcasing his dedication and determination.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desamuduru

A gripping action drama where Allu Arjun plays a journalist who goes to extreme lengths to bring justice to a remote village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bunny

Allu Arjun's nickname becomes the title of this film where he plays a college student with a zest for life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan diva Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna: South Indian actresses taking Bollywood by storm

 

 Find Out More