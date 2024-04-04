Before Pushpa 2 vs Singham Again, THESE Indian movie clashes excited fans
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's movie Sam Bahadur. While Animal had higher success, Sam Bahadur also did exceptionally well.
Gadar Ek Prem Kathaa was pitted against Lagaan. Both movies emerged as box office successes. Gadar had Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel while Lagaan had Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki clashed with Prabhas' Salaar last year. Both stars enjoy huge fanbase.
SRK and Kajol led Dilwale faced Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bajirao Mastani.
Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's Raees clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil. What an epic clash it was.
KGF led by Yash faced Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero at the box office. While Zero tanked, KGF was a humungous hit.
SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om clashed with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-led Saawariya.
Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu faced Teja Sajja at the box office with his movie HanuMan movie.
Pushpa 2 is scheduled to release on 15th August 2024. It is one of the highly anticipated movies starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.
Pushpa 2 teaser is going to release on 9th April and fans cannot contain their excitement for the same.
Singham Again, Ajay Devgn's upcoming new movie is also scheduled for 15th August release.
Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and more stars. Arjun Kapoor plays the lead antagonist in the movie.
