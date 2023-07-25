Before Rajveer Deol, star kids who had the perfect launch pad; check their Bollywood report card
Rupal Purohit
Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol, is set to make his debut with Dono alongside Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon.
Sunny Deol’s first son Karan Deol made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was a super flop. He then featured in Velle alongside his uncle Abhay Deol.
Alia Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar in Student of the Year which was a semi-hit. She then left everyone impressed with her next film Highway.
Varun Dhawan also made his debut with Student of The Year. He then appeared in Main Tera Hero and his third film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a hit.
Janhvi Kapoor was also launched by KJo in Dhadak which resulted in a hit. She then left everyone spellbound with her next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath which was an average. Her next movie Simbba was a blockbuster.
Tiger Shroff made a smashing debut with Heropanti which had hit success. His next movie Baaghi was also a hit.
Ananya Pandey’s first film Student of The Year 2 was a flop. Her next release was Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Ranbir Kapoor’s debut a SLB film Saawariya was a flop but he attracted audience in his next film Bachna Ae Haseeno.
Sonam Kapoor too made her debut with Saawariyaa her next film was Delhi 6. Her third film I Hate Love Storys resulted to be a hit.
Alaya F made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman which was a flop. But she didn’t leave a chance to impress in Freddy and U Turn.
