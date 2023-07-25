Before Rajveer Deol, star kids who had the perfect launch pad; check their Bollywood report card

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol, is set to make his debut with Dono alongside Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol’s first son Karan Deol made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was a super flop. He then featured in Velle alongside his uncle Abhay Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar in Student of the Year which was a semi-hit. She then left everyone impressed with her next film Highway.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan also made his debut with Student of The Year. He then appeared in Main Tera Hero and his third film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor was also launched by KJo in Dhadak which resulted in a hit. She then left everyone spellbound with her next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath which was an average. Her next movie Simbba was a blockbuster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff made a smashing debut with Heropanti which had hit success. His next movie Baaghi was also a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Pandey’s first film Student of The Year 2 was a flop. Her next release was Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor’s debut a SLB film Saawariya was a flop but he attracted audience in his next film Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor too made her debut with Saawariyaa her next film was Delhi 6. Her third film I Hate Love Storys resulted to be a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alaya F made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman which was a flop. But she didn’t leave a chance to impress in Freddy and U Turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: KGF to Indian 2: Digital rights of Top 10 South Indian movies that were sold for a whopping price

 

 Find Out More