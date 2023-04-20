Top 10 Indian crime thriller series on OTT right now

An inspector explores dark realm of underworld as he investigates a high profile case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This legal drama explores different criminal cases in every season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is a renowned Indian crime thriller web series. After 2 seasons people are awaiting 3rd seasonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A middle-class man tries to balance family responsibilities and National Intelligence Agency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi ruled digital space with Mirazpur. The show is now set for 3rd season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A forensic expert joins CBI to investigate about a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is set on Delhi Police investigating crime cases in the capital. The first season was based on famous Delhi gang rape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This show explores the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi’s series is a must-watch crime thriller espionage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay is a psychological crime triller series starring Kunal Khemu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!