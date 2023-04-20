Top 10 Indian crime thriller series on OTT right now

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

An inspector explores dark realm of underworld as he investigates a high profile case.

Criminal Justice (Hotstar)

This legal drama explores different criminal cases in every season.

Sacred Games (Netflix)

Sacred Games is a renowned Indian crime thriller web series. After 2 seasons people are awaiting 3rd season

The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

A middle-class man tries to balance family responsibilities and National Intelligence Agency.

Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi ruled digital space with Mirazpur. The show is now set for 3rd season.

Asur (Voot)

A forensic expert joins CBI to investigate about a serial killer.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

The show is set on Delhi Police investigating crime cases in the capital. The first season was based on famous Delhi gang rape.

Breathe (Amazon Prime Video)

This show explores the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances.

Bard of Blood (Netflix)

Emraan Hashmi’s series is a must-watch crime thriller espionage.

Abhay (ZEE5)

Abhay is a psychological crime triller series starring Kunal Khemu.

