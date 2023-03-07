Before Rana Naidu, Top 10 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix for thrills and chills

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati's Rana Naidu will release on March 10. Ahead of the same here are some good crime thrillers which you need to watch immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller is all about relationships, and politics that occur in the city. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Pankaj Tripathi are in pivotal roles.
Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor JKhan with Aamir Khan are there in this film where a car accident takes place and Aamir is drawn to the supernatural world.
A small-town cop is all ready to investigate the murder of a rich family on the night of his wedding.
A surveyor working with the government, Manorama gets caught in events when he has to investigate a rich man's land.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte's story is about a blind pianist who is in the middle of gruesome events.
A police officer investigates a heinous crime that takes place in rural India.
The film is known for the suspense element that it has and is about a man who goes to any length to save his loved ones.
A lawyer is hired to fight the case of a woman who has been accused of murder.
It is based on the real-life story of the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout that took place between Mumbai Police and gangsters.
A man bears a loan to send his child to US only to realise that repaying the same is a task. The film has Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.
