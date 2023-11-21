Before Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, check out the popular angry young men in Bollywood
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
The angry young man character has always been relevant in Bollywood be it in the past with Amitabh Bachchan or now with Ranbir Kapoor.
Amitabh Bachchan was the first actor that took on the persona and popularised it with his movie Zanjeer during the 1970s.
Films based around this have received mixed reviews over the period of time but then again it didn’t stop Sunny Deol from doing similar roles.
Sunny Deol’s first movie with this role was Big Brother in which he had a similar persona.
The role was popularised in India solely due to the conditions in the country, as there was a lot of political unrest in India and youth was frustrated.
The concept of Angry Young Man also took inspiration from British Cinema where John Osborne's Look Back in Anger, had a similar thing going on in the 1950’s.
The role had an especially big impact on Sunny Deol as he eventually shifted from a romantic actor and became the face of this angry young man persona.
Deol changed into the role of a young unemployed man challenging the justice system of India with movies like, Ghayal and Damini.
Ajay Devgn also radiated a similar energy with his role in the movie, Gangaajal.
After many years, we will see Ranbir Kapoor playing a similar role in his upcoming movie Animal.
This will be the first time we will see him on such an extreme avatar and stakes are high for the actor.
However, he showed a small streak of this in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar where he played a young rebel.
Will he be able to enter the other angry young men in Bollywood who have left audience impressed with their relevant and relatable performances?
Animal releases on December 1 and the trailer is all set to come out soon.
