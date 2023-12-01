Before Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, on screen bad boys that fans fell in love with

Dec 01, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal releases today. The hero is going the anti-hero way and the film seems totally impressive.

Ranbir's character holds many grey shades making it interesting to watch. Here's looking at other heroes who went bad on screen but made fans fall in love with them.

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh wasn't exactly an anti-hero but he wasn't the typical goody-goody lover boy either.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa made everyone fall in love with him as 'Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya?' Flower nahi, he was fire.

Yash made fans fall in love with him even though he played a gangster in KGF series.

In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan plays a bootlegger who has a kind heart but is greedy of power and success.

Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai played a gangster who was loved.

Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 3 was actually the villain but he was loved as a hero.

Vivek Oberoi in Shootout at Lokhandwala played gangster Maya Dolas. His performance was much appreciated.

Riteish Deshmukh was the villain in Ek Villain but fans could not stop raving about his performance.

Farzi series is about counterfeiting and Shahid Kapoor does not play the quintessential hero in the film.

