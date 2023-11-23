Before Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, these celebs played rebels on-screen
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a rebel called Balbir.
The Animal Trailer has left everyone curious and for all the right reasons.
Before Animal hits the screens on 1st December, here are other movies with rebel characters played by Bollywood stars.
Salman Khan brought the trend of rebel with Baaghi.
Tiger Shroff played a rebel in his debut movie Heropanti. He played a rebel in the Baaghi film series too.
Shah Rukh Khan's rebel act in Deewana was loved by fans.
Shah Rukh played a rebel in Jawan too as Azad.
Jackie Shroff played a young rebel hero in the movie Hero.
Ajay Devgn's rebel character from Phool Aur Kaante is iconic.
Shahid Kapoor played a revel in love in Kabir Singh.
Prabhas played a rebel in the movie Eshwar.
Alia Bhatt played Safeena in Gully Boy. And she is hands-down the most lovable rebel.
Aamir Khan played a rebel in one of the best movies ever, 3 Idiots.
