Before Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, these Top 10 actors created a box office thunder with violent, gangster roles

Top actors who nailed it as gangsters on-screen.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Animal. His gangster look has got everyone intrigued.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth as a badass in Kaala brought a box office storm.

Yash

Yash's persona as a suave gangster in KGF 2 series helped the film to become the biggest box office success.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's raw and edgy gangster avatar in Pushpa: The Rise is everyone's favourite.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan brought charm to his gangster look in Raees. It was a box office hit despite clash with Kaabil.

Dhanush

In Vada Chennai, Dhanush enthralled all with his gangster look.

Don

Shah Rukh Khan will be always remembered as Don.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn in Omkara was his finest best.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay's one character in Bigil was that of a goon and as usual, he was too good.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha in Vikram Vedha was outstanding.

Thunivu

Ajith Kumar's look in Thunivu was too cool.

Vivek Oberoi

Shootout at Lokhandwala is Vivek Oberoi's most credited and successful films.

