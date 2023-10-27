Before Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, these Top 9 actors nailed the roles of mafia dons

As we await for Animal let's check out Bollywood actors who aced mafia don roles in films.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 27, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor will portray a menacing gangster in the upcoming movie Animal.

Vivek Oberoi

His role as Maya Dolas in Shootout at Lokhandwala was a standout performance in his career.

Ajay Devgn

His performance as Sultan Mirza in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai showcased his versatility as an actor.

Amitabh Bachchan

His iconic portrayal of Don in the 1978 film of the same name remains etched in Bollywood history.

Sanjay Dutt

With roles in films like Vaastav and Khalnayak, he brought authenticity to mafia characters.

Shah Rukh Khan

His turn as Don in the Don series displayed his ability to blend charm and ruthlessness seamlessly.

Saif Ali Khan

His performance as Langda Tyagi in Omkara demonstrated his versatility as an actor, stepping into the world of grey characters.

Manoj Bajpayee

With Satya and Gangs of Wasseypur, he carved a niche for himself in playing mafia roles with authenticity.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal's portrayal of mafia don Arun Gawli in Daddy was a compelling and authentic performance that showcased his versatility as an actor.

Rishi Kapoor

Playing the role of Rauf Lala in Agneepath, Hrithik left a strong impact with his portrayal of a mafia figure.

