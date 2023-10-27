Before Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, these Top 9 actors nailed the roles of mafia dons

As we await for Animal let's check out Bollywood actors who aced mafia don roles in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor will portray a menacing gangster in the upcoming movie Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His role as Maya Dolas in Shootout at Lokhandwala was a standout performance in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His performance as Sultan Mirza in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai showcased his versatility as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His iconic portrayal of Don in the 1978 film of the same name remains etched in Bollywood history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With roles in films like Vaastav and Khalnayak, he brought authenticity to mafia characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His turn as Don in the Don series displayed his ability to blend charm and ruthlessness seamlessly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His performance as Langda Tyagi in Omkara demonstrated his versatility as an actor, stepping into the world of grey characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Satya and Gangs of Wasseypur, he carved a niche for himself in playing mafia roles with authenticity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Rampal's portrayal of mafia don Arun Gawli in Daddy was a compelling and authentic performance that showcased his versatility as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Playing the role of Rauf Lala in Agneepath, Hrithik left a strong impact with his portrayal of a mafia figure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
