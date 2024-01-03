Before Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Top 10 actors who played mythological roles
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen playing the role of Shree Ram in Ramayana alongside many other actors who will be picking up mythological roles.
Throughout history we have seen many actors take up such roles, here are some examples of the same.
Akshay Kumar played the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2.
Ajay Devgn brings his comic timing and charm to the role of Chitragupta, in the fantasy comedy Thank God.
Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram in Adipurush was highly anticipated but the visuals of the movie weren’t up to par.
Mahesh Babu's portrayal of Lord Vishnu in the Telugu fantasy film Srimanthudu showcased the deity's strength and determination.
Vijay's action-packed film features him playing a character with different avatars inspired by Hindu deities.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent portrayal of the mythical princess Shakuntala in the Telugu film Shakuntalam garnered praise.
Mohanlal took on the role of Lord Balarama, Lord Krishna's elder brother, in the Malayalam film Odiyan.
Deepika Chikhalia's iconic portrayal of Sita in the classic TV series Ramayana is still considered iconic.
We might also see Rishabh Shetty play the role of Lord Shiva in the upcoming movie Kantara Chapter 1.
