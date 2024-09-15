Before Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, here are popular mythological TV shows, movies that you can watch on OTT

Mahabharat is the most loved TV show. It has a huge fan following. Recently, during the pandemic the show had a re-run and got amazing TRPs. The show starred Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Shafaq Naaz and others. The show is on Hotstar.
Prabhas starrer Adipurush garnered a lot of controversy and it was criticised as well. It is based on Ramayan. Adipurush is on Netflix.
Siya Ke Ram was a popular TV show. It was a unique story telling of the epic, Ramayan from Sita's point of view. The show is on Hotstar.
Arun Govil's Ramayan will always be an epic. The TV show has a huge fan following. The show is available on Hotstar.
Devo Ke Dev Mahadev starred Mohit Raina. The show also has a huge fan following and is available on Hotstar.
Lav Kush is a 1997 movie. The film starred Jitendra and is available on Zee5. The movie is on Lord Ram and Sita's kids, Lav Kush.
Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman is on Sony Liv. The show stars Nirbhay Wadhwa.
Bhakta Prahlada is a 1967 movie. It is available on YouTube to watch for free.
Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav is an on-going show on Colors. It has been getting amazing numbers on the TRP charts. Fans can watch it again from the beginning on JioCinema.
Sumedh Mudgalkar's RadhaKrishn has a huge fan following. It is available on Hotstar.
Gautam Rode starrer Suryaputra Karn is on Sony Liv. It is the story of Karn and his struggles.
