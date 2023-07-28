Before Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, these 10 Actors slayed the Desi Boys roles

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Ranveer Singh

Is getting immense love as Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Here is a look at best desi boys of Bollywood

Ranveer Singh

Showed us he was an ace right from Band Bajaa Baraat

Kartik Aaryan

Was too good in Luka Chuppi and SKTKS

Rajkummar Rao

Was mind-blowing in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree

Ayushmann Khurrana

Has been a nuanced desi boy in Vicky Donor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Sushant Singh Rajput

Mansoor of Kedarnath is an immortal character

Ranbir Kapoor

Aced the role of Mickey in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Varun Dhawan

Packed solid performances in Badrinath and Humpty Ki Dulhania

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was too good in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK was all swag as Raees in the 2017 film

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was terrific as Jaipur's Raghu Ram

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan was fabulous as Abhinav Tyagi

Thanks For Reading!

